From the maker of the 11-minute film above: “The Rolling East is a visual embodiment of the surfer’s experience in New York, where patience and persistence are key. Beneath all the harsh elements, winter surfing in New York has a special charm to it, and The Rolling East exhibits this with style.”

Watch

new york film

New York, Where (Some) Surf Dreams Are Made Of

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS