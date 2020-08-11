In yet another welcomed section from “Transition 2”, Canadian’s Noah Cohen and Pete Devries fly halfway across the world to New Zealand’s South Island, where they meet up with SoCal ripper Dane Gudauskas to explore the country’s wild and rugged coast. If you haven’t experienced it for yourself, the New Zealand road trip just might be the pinnacle of all surf road trips. With miles upon miles of empty beaches, long points and inviting wedges set against a backdrop of rolling green hills and ice-capped mountains, there’s really no place more breathtaking. In the edit above, the trio spent a week bouncing all over the island, while filmmaker Nate Laverty filmed their sessions in a way that captured the magic of a simple surfing road trip through one of the most beautiful zones on earth.