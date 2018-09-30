For being predominately a sand-bottomed stretch of coastline, Newport Beach has a varied range of waves. From the pounding anomaly of The Wedge, to the log friendly Blackies and several rippable surf spots inbetween, these breaks have formed a wide variety of surfers over the decades. The Newport Beach Boardriders club brings these surfers together to learn from each other, previous generations as well as from top-ranked ‘CT competitors in a fun-based competitive environment. Take a short look inside Newport’s surf history and how it’s passed on through the Boardriders Club in the edit above.

Filmed and edited by Joe Alani.