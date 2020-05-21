Nic Von Rupp and Frederico Morais took two very different paths in professional surfing. Morais is a competitive machine chasing WSL points, and Von Rupp is a big-wave/big-slab hunter, chasing purple blobs all over the map. Every now and again their paths still cross, like they did during this pumping day at the right point they grew up surfing together in Portugal. Click play to watch two old friends draw very different lines on the same wave. Morais’ arcing wraps pair well with Von Rupp’s backhand jams, while both get absolutely drained. It must be nice to travel the world chasing perfect surf, and then come home to this in your backyard. For these two, there’s no place like home.