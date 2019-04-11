“Does Nic von Rupp even surf small waves?” you may ask after watching the above edit, stuffed to the gills with XXL behemoths. He does, in fact, paddle out in normal-sized waves on occasion (and he rips the hell out of them), but you’ll have to go elsewhere for clips of that. That’s because over the past few months, von Rupp has dedicated himself to packing some of the world’s biggest tubes at places like Mavericks, Jaws, Nazare and Mullaghmore–all of which is thoroughly documented in his most recent edit, “Brusco”. Von Rupp is hoping to have a go at the Big Wave World Tour–and judging by the edit above, he there’s no doubt he deserves a full-time spot.

There's not a small wave in sight in his recent highlight reel

