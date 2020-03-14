Simpler times, right? That’s what this edit reminds us of. A surf trip boiled down to its most essential ingredients: A few friends, an old Dodge, a tent, surfboards, skateboards, a case of beer and some firewood. Recently, when a nice swell popped up in the far North Atlantic, Hanna Scott, Karina Rozunko and Margaux Arramon-Tucco jumped in a van and headed for the frigid Canadian coastline. Every morning a new nook to drive down, an untouched cranny to explore and a skate park to hit between sessions. Undeterred by extremely cold water and numbing winds, the three women ripped through Canada for a week on all sorts of crafts. This 6-minute short, “Nice To Know Ya”, is the fruits of their fun, and will make you want to jump in your car and just drive away from it all.

