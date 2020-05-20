Miguel Blanco is a Portuguese surfer with a penchant for hollow fare. The kind that’s hard-to-access and preferably void of other humans. This past winter — before COVID-19 hit the pause button on everything in life — Blanco was on a mission to up his tube count, searching for empty waves throughout the Atlantic. In the edit above — the first episode in Blanco’s new series “In Luck” — Blanco travels to an island just off the coast of Portugal and finds slab city.