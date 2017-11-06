Noa Deane is in that class of surfer who looks permanently stuck to his board, and no extra spin could shake him off it. He goes for maneuvers that few else do, and every single time, he seems to land on his feet, like an irreverantly talented cat. He just dropped ‘Candle’ with filmmaker Mikey Mallalieu, who has shot some of Noa’s loudest surfing to date. And actions speak louder than words, right? So we’ll let Noa’s surfing and Mikey’s creative vision do the explaining from here.