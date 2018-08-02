It’s surely been a very emotionally tumultuous time for Australian high-flyer, Noa Deane. On the one hand, he recently completed the short film above, “Head Noise,” which features what can plainly be described as the best surfing we’ve ever seen from one of the most electrifying surfers of a generation. “Head Noise” is filled with stratospheric airs, bone-rattling Hawaiian tubes and a barrel-to-sky-high-alley-oop combo that will surely be the best-ridden wave you’ve seen all year, if not ever. This is the apex, the pièce de résistance, of Deane’s crackling career thus far--and at just 23 years old, Deane looks poised to make a serious mark on surfing for a long time to come.

On the other hand, the young wunderkind is also grappling with the loss of his father, Wayne Deane--a Gold Coast icon who set Deane on his radical path through surfing, and tragically passed away last week after losing a fight with stomach cancer. Wayne was once called “Australian surfing’s spirit animal,” he was part of the progressive vanguard of Kirra surfers during the Shortboard Revolution and for years to come, and he must have felt immense pride watching his son grow up to become the tip of his own generation’s progressive spear. It’s no surprise that Deane’s career-defining film has been dedicated to the late, great Wayne Deane.