No slo-mo, minimal b-roll, distorted guitar over a fast bpm and, of course, Noa Deane absolutely obliterating waves is what you’ll find after hitting play on the edit above.

A few months ago, if you were wondering what was underneath Deane’s feet while having your face melted off during his profile film, “Head Noise,” wonder no more. It was his new signature LSD Surfboard, the same one he uses to punt and slash waves in the all-killer no-filler edit above. It’s now available and you can learn more about it here.

If you’re not halfway out the door on your way for a surf after getting pumped from the edit above, you can give “Head Noise” a re-watch here.

Filmed and edited by Mikey Mallalieu.