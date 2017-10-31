Noa Mizuno has his sights set on a professional surf career. But first: high school, which the 19-year-old Punahou student wrapped up earlier this year. One of his first trips after graduation was to Indo, where he wore down the rails of his boards in rippable, shoulder-high sets. The multi-cultural flavor of Bali brings him a unique perspective on life, Noa told us. Of all the graduation presents you could get after high school, an appreciation for different cultures has to be one of the most important.

But another gift unexpectedly landed in Mizuno’s lap, and, well, it’s pretty good, too. We’ll let Noa speak for himself:

“I got the call to go to Kelly’s Wave Pool when I was at the Paris Airport, on my way back to Hawaii. My Dad told me over the phone that I had gotten the invitation, and he asked me, ‘You ready?’ I didn’t really believe him [Laughs]. I was just in disbelief that I was going to get a taste of the future.”

“When we rocked up to the Surf Ranch, everything was five-star: food, service, beauty, everything. They did an amazing job with that place. I was in the water absolutely dazed by the whole setup. I realized I was sitting in a chlorine pool in the middle of absolutely nowhere, about to have the session of my life. And then the first wave rolled through. The rest is history. The clip has the first few waves I was on, but I think we were all having a bit too much fun to keep filming [Laughs].”