The Hawaiian tube-hound pulls in and gets spat out at the famed Indo barrel

Pipeline has already reared its daunting head this North Shore season. And by the looks of Noa Mizuno’s recent performance at rifling Kandui, the young Hawaiian charger is ready for whatever big and hollow lefts Pipe may throw at him. Hit play to watch Mizuno play chess with the famed Indo tube as he pumps through each heaving section in his new edit.

To watch “Full Speed,” a short documentary about Mizuno’s balance of school and hard-charging, click here.