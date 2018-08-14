Watch Noah Beschen break a board and the laws of gravity while visiting Waco’s wave trampoline in his new edit, “In Real Life.”

Do you think Waco's wave pool instigates an existential crisis for surfers? There’s no natural wave on earth with an air section as consistent and predictable--does that put a mental asterisk next to each technical air a surfer lands in the pool that signifies, “It wasn’t done in real life”? (On a real wave).

Grappling with this realization that an air section as perfect as Waco’s may never be gifted by Mother Nature might get the wheels of anxiety spinning, right? Maybe even enough to smash a board, or more drastic – move to Texas.

Filmed by Aaron Lieber.