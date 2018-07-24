Since it was announced that surfing would officially be in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan a couple years ago, Canadian Noah Cohen has been vocal about his aspirations to represent his country. In Nate Laverty’s film “Transition,” Cohen’s goal of qualifying for the Olympics takes him to France, Peru and his local ice-cream-headache-inducing-but-still-dreamy waves in the Tofino, British Columbia zone.

Despite all the training, traveling and competitions that revolves around Olympic qualification, in Cohen’s words, “This [surfing] is what we live for.”