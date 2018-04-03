Los Angeles surfer Noah Collins has the South Bay wired. It takes skill and experience to pick off waves with actual sections from LA’s notoriously crowded and closed-out beachbreaks. The few clips at LA surf spots in the edit above show that Collins has those skills. However, like Snake, from John Carpenter’s film “Escape from L.A.,” a Los Angeleno surfer needs to do just that every once in a while, no matter how dialed they’ve got the bay. Collins escapes to Baja and Bali in the edit above and scores some fun, non closeout surf. Is there anything more beautiful than an orange sky shining through a green Desert Point tube? Probably, but chances are you’ll have to be like Collins, and Snake, and escape L.A.-or wherever you are-to find it.