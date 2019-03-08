Filmed during the second half of 2018, rising East Coast talent Noah Schweizer worked with the renowned California-based cinematographer Layne Stratton to piece together the envy-inducing new edit, “Lee” (Noah’s middle name). Location is everything for tube hounds like Noah, and the edit is comprised of surgical strikes to Florida, the Outer Banks and California for a few well-timed swells hitting well-formed sandbars. It’s quality surfing in the kinds of quality waves most of us can actually imagine ourselves riding, which makes this one of the more relatable and entertaining edits your liable to see.

Threading the needle with one of the East Coast's brightest young talents

