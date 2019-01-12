Earlier this winter East Coast tube hounds Rob Kelly and Stevie Pittman hopped the pond to Ireland and scored something far better than gold at the end of the rainbow; big green tubes. Hit play to watch the latest “Numb Skulls” video where the duo meets up with a crew of local chargers to tradeoff heaving tubes over shallow rock shelves, not before taking some beatings though. At least that thick rubber offers a little padding on the slams.

A strike to the Emerald Isle yields thick-lipped barrels and beatings in the latest "Numb Skulls"

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.