Earlier this winter East Coast tube hounds Rob Kelly and Stevie Pittman hopped the pond to Ireland and scored something far better than gold at the end of the rainbow; big green tubes. Hit play to watch the latest “Numb Skulls” video where the duo meets up with a crew of local chargers to tradeoff heaving tubes over shallow rock shelves, not before taking some beatings though. At least that thick rubber offers a little padding on the slams.
Featuring Rob Kelly, Stevie Pittman, Geariod McDaid, Conor Maguire, Noah Lane, Seamus McGoldrick and Josh Redman.
Produced by Ryan Simalchik.
