How many of these Occ-Casts has Occy made now? *Checks screen* Oh, 35. Okay. Well, this surely was his most challenging yet. Occ sat down with Kai “Borg” Garcia, and, well, didn’t seem like he knew what he wanted to ask the gentle giant. Usually, these interviews are damn funny. This one is a bit introspective. A curve ball, or perhaps, a spinner, or whatever cricket bowlers call it in Australia. Kaiborg is about as intimidating a man as they come. But he’s gentle here. Tiptoeing toward vulnerable even. He’s found religion out there among the palm trees and he has a softness surrounding his physique of pure granite.

