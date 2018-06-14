Occy: Andy Always had Time for Everyone

Teton Gravity Research's film "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" is now on tour, get tickets to a show near you by visiting tetongravity.com/tours. Interested in hosting a show in your community? Please visit tetongravity.com/tourlicensing.

In making “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” the directors Steve and Todd Jones accumulated hours of emotional footage of Andy’s family members, friends and competitors speaking frankly about the impact Andy made on their lives. Andy's brother Bruce, his wife Lyndie, Joel Parkinson, Nathan Fletcher, Sunny Garcia, Kelly Slater and more, sat down for the camera and let the stories and tears flow.

In the latest Andy Irons: Kissed by God Raw Outtake, 1999 World Champion Mark Occhilupo talks about the natural gratitude Andy always expressed towards his fans. Despite being an intimidating competitor, Andy was approachable and always took the time to enthusiastically give a fan an autograph or photo, an attribute that resonated well with surfers and, according to Occy, is why Andy was loved around the world.

Each Thursday SURFER will be featuring these outtakes in celebration of the film. They touch on the complexities of bipolar disorder, addiction and his incredible surfing talent, all told by those who laughed and cried along with him.