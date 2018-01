In the latest episode of the ever-entertaining Occ-cast, Mark Occhilupo interviews the always witty Brad Gerlach. The two have been pals since the’80s, so the above video is filled with an ample amount old footage and nostalgic, behind-the-scenes contest stories. Plus, skip to the 31-minute mark for a good Cortez Bank story. Gerr’s always been a bit of a comedic story-teller. Looks like not much has changed.