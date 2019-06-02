On the most recent episode of the Occ-Cast, Mark Occhilupo interviews Jack Johnson–the one and only Mr. Banana Pancakes and director of September Sessions and Thicker Than Water. Aside from the fact that he’s sold out stadiums to “Upside Down”-adoring fans, the surprisingly humble rockstar is a talented tube-hound and a worthy interview for the Occ-Cast. If you aren’t already familiar with his surfy lineage, Johnson (son of legendary Hawaiian surfer Jeff Johnson) grew up on the North Shore and earned his barrel-riding chops at Pipe and Backdoor. In the episode above, Johnson opens up to Occy about what it was like growing up on the Seven Mile Miracle, how he knocked his front teeth out after diving head-first into the reef at Pipe, what it was like surfing with the Momentum Generation in the Mentawais and, of course, how his music career developed–and then exploded.