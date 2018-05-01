An Octopus Airshow

In the latest all-killer and no-filler video offering from Octopus Traction, the self-proclaimed “biggest surf company in the world,” Nate Tyler and Chippa Wilson get their cardio going with some aerials. The duo traveled to New Zealand with surf film visionary Joe G where they found some ramps to boost off of for “Aerobics.” The aerial antics are stitched together with a Beastie Boys tune for an edit that will get you pumped for a surf.