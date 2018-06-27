One More Mind-Numbingly Long Skeleton Bay Drainer

Holy hell. Somehow, even after all the impossibly-long POV tubes we’ve seen from Skeleton Bay lately--let alone over the past handful of years--they never seem to lose any of their luster. Take this foggy-day freight train ridden by Basque ripper Aritz Aranburu. By the halfway mark, you’ve lost count of how many clouds of spit have flown past the camera. And just when you think it’s over and Aranburu turns the camera on himself thinking he’s doing a post-wave claim, it lines right back up with one more tube for the road. Aranburu is calling this "the best wave of my life," and it’s going to be a tough one for him to top, indeed.