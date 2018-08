In the latest Amp Sessions, Ross Clarke Jones, Zac Haynes, Ryan Hipwood, Jake Osman and Bradley Norris chase another swell out to The Right. Watch the fearless crew whip into the shape-shifting caverns of Western Australia’s unruly mutant slab.

Stay tuned for a special feature tomorrow where Norris talks us through the three-wave hold down that nearly took his life during this same session.

Filmed by Chris White.