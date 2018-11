Need to get pumped for a surf real quick? Then hit play on “Hawaii Live,” above, for a fast-paced montage of Jordy Smith, Ian Crane, Soli Bailey, Brett Barley, Eli Olson and Sam Coffey’s greatest hits during their first week of “work” on the North Shore.

