Only JJF Could Score This Many Epic Tubes in One Day

When you live on the North Shore–as John John Florence and his brothers do–you have the potential to bag a winter’s worth of epic waves in the span of a 24-hour swell. Which is exactly what they did just a few days ago when a north swell hit the Hawaiian islands and sent tubes popping up and down the Seven Mile Miracle. Click play to watch the latest drop from JJF–and please for the love of God do not miss that turn at the 2:08 mark.