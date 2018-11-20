With a quiver splashed with the mugs of post-punk’s pantheon, 15-year-old surfer Oscar “Osc” Langburne is definitely the type of kid who spends all his quarters playing the darkest new wave gems on the pizza parlor’s juke box rather than feeding them to an arcade game in pursuit of a high score. You can draw that parallel straight to his surfing, Osc would rather hunt new waves (to him) than the highest two-wave totals. And that’s exactly what he does in his new edit, “Elegia,” (undoubtedly titled after New Order’s 17-minute instrumental ode to the late Ian Curtis) where he travels to Indo for the first time.

Filmed and edited by Dan Scott.