Owen Milne’s Latest Cinematic Showreel

The making of a video showreel is not for the one-trick pony. These are esteemed productions usually showcasing depth, diversity and highlighted moments from an extensive body of work. Owen Milne’s reel is no different. Here, Milne showcases his ace work filming some of the best lineups around the world. It’s a collection of jewels from Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, United States, Mentawai Islands, Portugal and Spain. All filmed above and below the waterline with a fresh 6K Dragon camera. As more people dive into filmmaking, the once-hailed land video guy will have a harder time competing with red-hot, one-stop-shop creatives like Milne.