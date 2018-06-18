Crowds have to be every surfer’s least favorite part of surfing. In the fifth section from Severson’s “Pacific Vibrations,” legends Bill Hamilton and Miki Dora talk about their strategies to avoid the throngs. Hamilton suggests retreating to one of the thousands of islands in the Pacific and Dora charges that there will always be an empty lineup waiting for a surfer somewhere as long as that surfer possesses a desire for “adventure and excitement.”

Hamilton and Dora’s disillusionment with surfing’s crowds, and their plans to escape them, echo Severson’s famous and widely used quote that was published in the very first issue of SURFER in 1960, “In this crowded world the surfer can still seek and find the perfect day, the perfect wave, and be alone with the surf and his thoughts…”

