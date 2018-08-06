Can you think of a better mentor than Bobby Martinez? That can be a pretty polarizing question depending on your opinion of the WSL. But for Parker Coffin, a fellow goofyfooter who grew up watching Martinez tear apart the right-points near their home, Martinez is as good a mentor as they come. Watch the goofyfooted duo take their backhand attacks to an infamous right-handed wedge down under in the first episode of Coffin’s new web series, “Inspire.”