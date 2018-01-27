It’s been a bit since Parker Coffin and Volcom Stone split the peak and headed in different directions. Now, Parker finds himself a "revivalist" with Roark, a small niche brand with an even smaller prestigious team.

It’s an eclectic mix of rotating campaign photographers, documentary madmen like Jake Burghart and Jerry Ricciotti, the skate icon Jamie Thomas, Canadian Raph Bruhwiler, gypsy nomad Nate Zoller, and now Parker Coffin.

While Parker’s latest edit “Not PC” is high-shred no doubt and presents a lot of usual locations like Portugal, Fiji and his beloved Ventura beachbreaks, it's a departure for Roark to flaunt their latest team addition in buzz-reel type fashion. Because if you know anything about Roark, they’ve been slowly fine-tuning their craft with very little hype, releasing exotic travel journals for the adventurist. If you’re not familiar with their quarterly campaigns, do yourself a favor and check out over a dozen of these mini-zine destination-based issues, including Russia, India, Nepal, Cuba, and Iceland, and heaps of other places.

Now combine those travel rich locations with newly acquired Coffin brother, and there's plenty of rich story fodder.