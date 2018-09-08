Usually clips shot from the water stand on their own, surfing in the wild and frenetic ocean is just naturally beautiful. However, master lensmen Pat Stacy knows how to take that inherent beauty of surfing to the next level with his water cinematography. Watch Rasta, Steph Gilmore, some Gudauskas’ and more through the eyes of Stacy in his new water reel, artfully soundtracked by Radiohead, above.