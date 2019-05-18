While the video above might be a little heavy on the marketing for Bulan Baru—a famous Indonesian charter boat frequented by the likes of hard-charging pro surfers—it's worth a watch just for the perfect barrels starting around the 1-minute mark. On a recent trip to the southern island chain of Indonesia, pro surfers Rob Machado, Evan Geiselman, Mikala Jones, Daniel Jones and Marlon Gerber found exactly what you’d hope to see when signing up for a boat trip: flawless, well-overhead, grinding tubes. If you don’t believe me, skip to Evan Geiselman’s freight-training ride at the 1:20-minute mark. Like I said, perfect, no?

Rob Machado, Mikala Jones, Evan Geiselman and more sail the Indian Ocean seas in search of perfect surf–and surprise, they find it

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.