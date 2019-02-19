If the edit above is any indication, Pete Devries has it all figured out. While so many of us toil away at overcrowded, pedestrian breaks in milder climates, he seems to be perpetually scoring, threading swirling vortexes and tearing apart glassy walls with just a handful of friends he probably showed up with. The catch, if you can call it that, is that it’s rather cold. But the next time you find yourself sitting at the peak at your local beachie, jockeying for position with a sponsored grom and an adult learner on a soft topper amid a 2-foot swell, ask yourself, “Would I trade this for empty tubes, even if that meant wearing a hood and gloves?” I think we all know the answer.