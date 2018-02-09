When Pete Devries dropped the first episode of his new series “On + On” last month, he told SURFER that it’s been a slow winter for waves in Tofino. Luckily there’s a lot of nooks and crannies on that Pacific stretch of Canada to absorb swells of every angle and size. Pete takes a break from pulling into the cold, greenish-blue tubes that we’re used to seeing in his edits (probably unintended due to minimal swell) to shred some fun beachbreak wedges. Airs and turns abound against a backdrop that looks like a Bob Ross painting. Filmed and Edited by Adam Chilton.