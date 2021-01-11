On January 8th, Pete Mel paddled into a behemoth of a wave that some are calling the “Wave of the Decade.” In the footage above, brought to you by Powerline Productions, the 51-year-old Mavericks pioneer and big-wave madman chips into a burly monster, and proceeds to lock himself inside a huge gaping tube. The scene went down a few days ago, when a solid swell hit the coast of California and lit-up the famed big wave in Half Moon Bay. If this was the best wave ever ridden at Mavericks, Mel sure as hell is the one to deserve it.