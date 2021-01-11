On January 8th, Pete Mel paddled into a behemoth of a wave that some are calling the “Wave of the Decade.” In the footage above, brought to you by Powerline Productions, the 51-year-old Mavericks pioneer and big-wave madman chips into a burly monster, and proceeds to lock himself inside a huge gaping tube. The scene went down a few days ago, when a solid swell hit the coast of California and lit-up the famed big wave in Half Moon Bay. If this was the best wave ever ridden at Mavericks, Mel sure as hell is the one to deserve it.

Watch

kai lenny mavericks pov

Big-Wave Hellman Kai Lenny Brings You POV Footage From Massive Day at Mavs

More Surfer Videos
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS