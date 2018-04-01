Photographer Amber Mozo Shoots Pipe

In 2005, renowned surf photographer Jon Mozo was killed while shooting Pipeline from the water. His daughter Amber was 9 years old at the time and has since followed her father’s legacy by becoming a talented photographer. The idea of shooting Pipeline from the water herself has always been an emotional one for Abber. With courage, bravery and the mentorship of experienced Pipeline photographer Zak Noyle, Amber bravely confronts the wave that took her father’s life.