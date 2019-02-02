Over the course of a given season, Pipeline puts on many faces—some ugly, wind-torn and ready to wreak havoc, while others approach something heavenly. This episode of “Amp Sessions” is filled with the latter, as Pipeline has spent much of the past few weeks churning out perfect crystal drainers across a North Shore dreamscape. Derek Ho, Mason Ho, Kelly Slater, Nathan Florence, Barron Mamiya and many more were there to partake in what will likely go down as the most memorable run of Pipe surf all season.

Our latest episode of "Amp Sessions" showcases the North Shore's most iconic wave at it's absolute best

