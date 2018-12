Check out lensman Ryan Moss ‘ amp reel of a few pristine moments from the last few weeks on the North Shore. “Winter Wonderland” is a solid compilation of Pipeline threadings by the local specialists and those that rolled into town, er, country, with the circus.

Lensman Ryan Moss' Pipeline amp reel from the past few weeks

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.