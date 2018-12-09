O'neill team's barrel-fest at the Seven Mile Miracle's crown jewel

Opening with Eli Olson’s absolute monstrous outer reef bomb, O’neill’s latest digital dispatch from the North Shore doesn’t slowdown from there. Jordy Smith stands tall in some spitting Pipe pits for a deceivingly effortless approach to the deadliest wave in the world. Eli Olson bends like Gumby as he negotiates sucked-out drops and leans into laidback stalls. Torrey Meister, Soli Bailey and Brett Barley score some heavies too.

Hit play for the action packed amp-reel above.

