Kevin Skvarna and Noah Cardoza are two young Southern California longboarders whose styles blend classic noseriding and timeless poise with spontaneity and progression. The two are a part of an ever-growing group of 20-something San O loggers bringing the past’s traditional approach to logging well into the present (which you can read about at length here). In the clip above, watch Skvarna and Cardoza put their own touch on tradition at San Onofre. Surfers have been sliding San O’s long walls for nearly 100 years now, and with more and more young surfers like these two taking to logging, San O will be a surfing hub for another 100 years to come.