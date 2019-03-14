Some big waves seem somewhat predictable, however terrifying they may be. Sure, there are sneaker sets that would love to devour you whole at Jaws, and Mavericks has a nasty habit of jacking up at the last second leaving little choice but to airdrop (or faceplant trying), but at least some of the time they seem to follow some kind of governing principles regarding where and how they break. Nazaré, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to play by any particular rules. In the edit above, you’ll find no shortage of heroism from surfers like Kai Lenny, Lucas Chumbo, Nic Von Rupp, Tome Lowe, JoJo Roper, Grant “Twiggy” Baker, Will Skudin and more, but in the shifty, unruly, mountainous peaks, it seems less calculated and more kamikaze. In other words, it’s extremely compelling viewing.