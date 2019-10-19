“It was interesting riding a longboard when I was young, because it wasn’t popular yet,” says Max Weston, in the latest episode of O’Riginal’s, playing above. “I definitely got a lot of weird looks from everyone, and was actively discouraged. I just got told to beat it—back of the line I guess when you’re riding a 9-foot board.”

For Weston, being told to kick rocks for riding a log wasn’t a huge deal, because his entire life never revolved around surfing. He’s always had loftier aspirations. These days, not only is he a pro surfer and competitor on the WSL World Longboard Tour, he’s a chemical and biomolecular engineer, where, on top of many other things, he studies food waste and the impact it has on the world. “It’s quite common to throw food in the bin,” Weston continues. “To consider the impact of that, you have to consider that when you’re throwing away food, you’re throwing away the energy, the water, often an animal’s life, and the infrastructure to transport that food. It all just gets discarded.”

Rather than sit around and watch this cycle continue in perpetuity, Weston sprung to action, using his knowledge and expertise to change the way stores and consumers use the old and archaic “best by” dates that result in literal tons of totally edible food being discarded hourly.

Click play to learn more about Weston—a professional in two fields, surfing and science.