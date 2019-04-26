Above, you’ll find nearly every massive wave that young Maui charger Kai Lenny paddled or towed into over the last 12 months, and, jesus, the kid has been busy. I know what you’re thinking: “Enough with all these big-wave recaps, we’ve seen this already.” Well, I’m here to tell you, dear reader, that while you may be right in that you’ve seen many of these rides, the impact of seeing the cumulation all at once is something wild, and it will make you feel strange, unsettling things deep in your bowels. In other words, press play because this is messed up.

Seriously, though, Kai Lenny's 2018/2019 reel is the most messed-up big-wave edit you'll see anytime soon

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.