Above, you’ll find nearly every massive wave that young Maui charger Kai Lenny paddled or towed into over the last 12 months, and, jesus, the kid has been busy. I know what you’re thinking: “Enough with all these big-wave recaps, we’ve seen this already.” Well, I’m here to tell you, dear reader, that while you may be right in that you’ve seen many of these rides, the impact of seeing the cumulation all at once is something wild, and it will make you feel strange, unsettling things deep in your bowels. In other words, press play because this is messed up.
Kai Lenny is an Insane Person
Seriously, though, Kai Lenny's 2018/2019 reel is the most messed-up big-wave edit you'll see anytime soon