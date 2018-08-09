The waves don’t always have to be firing in order for you to have a fun, memorable session. Sometimes an epic session is made up of you and a few friends, trading mediocre waves until the sun sinks into the sea. Hunter Martinez’s new edit, “Program 1,” captures a friends-only session with Micky Clarke, Noah Schweizer and Eithan Osborne as they go ham on a fairly-meager righthand ramp.
Small Waves and Friends > Good Waves and Crowds
Noah Schweizer, Micky Clarke and Eithan Osborne surf a fun little ramp in "Program 1"
