Tanner Gudauskas is tuned in to a different frequency than most, and that’s a good thing. His latest edit--part of his ongoing Paradise Project series--is called “Project Yellow,” and it features stellar surfing from Tanner and his brother Patrick, taking a sharp turn toward the psychedelic when they visit Slater’s wave pool and the sky flashes with images of giant cacti, forests and graffiti-adorned walls.

The short film gets its name from what Tanner describes as his brother Patrick’s “power color.” After Pat spray painted his contest quiver yellow at Bells, he found a strong rhythm in that event, hacking and slashing his way to the semis. “Project Yellow” serves as a kind of spiritual high-five from director Tanner to Pat, and it doubles as one of the most interesting surf edits you’ll watch all week.