Hawaii stole the swell show last month. You can’t argue that. But Southern California also saw its fair share of groomed swell after groomed swell. Especially in San Diego County. Here in our latest episode of “Amp Sessions”, we stitched together a handful of our filmers’ best clips, all filmed south of the Orange County line. The footage features locals smoothly conquering beachbreak bombs, Damien Hobgood slab-hunting at a fickle reef and Lucas Dirkse, Skip McCullough, and others tearing up some slabs in their own backyard. Filmed by Blake Michel, Scotty Hammonds, James Tull and Sean Evans. Enjoy.

Watch San Diego surfers score the county's best slabs and beachbreaks

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.