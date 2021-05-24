Proof That Teahupo'o is a Goofyfooter's Paradise

For O’Neill’s new series, “Vantage Points”, Santa Cruz goofyfoot Noah Wegrich and surf filmmaker Perry Gershkow headed down to Tahiti for some right-foot-forward tube-threading. Timing their trip to the End of the Road with a fun-sized swell, the duo spent days in a southern-hemi paradise, with Wegrich weaving his way in and out of perfect cylinders. Click play to watch the first episode of “Vantage Points” and stay tuned for forthcoming installments featuring Soli Bailey and Russell Bierke.