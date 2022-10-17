PSA: Ride As Many Boards As You Can

The best way to figure out what board works best under your feet isn’t through online liter calculators or unsolicited advice from your friend. It’s through the act of riding a bunch of very different boards and getting a firsthand feel for different specs, rail thicknesses, and tail shapes. And getting your hands on different whip sticks at a more affordable price is made possible through places like SurfboardBroker, where you can buy high quality used boards. The guys at SB recently took a few boards of their racks and had their team riders Flynn Novak, Schuyler Allen, and Kevin Mez give ’em a go at Rocky Point. The trio demonstrates what it’s like to put an unfamiliar board through its paces with an open mind (and a lot of talent, of course). Take notes and enjoy.