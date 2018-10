When the sand bars and swell at Hossegor decided to cooperate with each other last week to form a racy tube-to-ramp combo, Quiksilver’s A-team didn’t hesitate to pull in and punt. Hit play to check out the highlights from the team’s free-surf sessions in “Chemtrails,” above.

Featuring Jesse Mendes, Jeremy Flores, Wiggolly Dantas, Ramzi Boukhiam, Mikey February, Connor O'Leary, Marc Lacomare, Aritz Aranburu, Kanoa Igarashi, Zeke Lau, Joel Paxton, Kael Walsh and Mikey Wright.